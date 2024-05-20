Balentine LLC Buys 124 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $15.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $996.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,080.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,027.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $16,988,797. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

