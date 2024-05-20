SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 234,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 404,777 shares.The stock last traded at $79.55 and had previously closed at $80.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

SouthState Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in SouthState by 44.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in SouthState in the third quarter worth $424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SouthState by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 76,153 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Further Reading

