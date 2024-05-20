Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys 507 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after buying an additional 200,586 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,540 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,707,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,228,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,976,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.34. 1,278,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,322. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.