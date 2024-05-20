Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.60. 1,370,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,604. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

