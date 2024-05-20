Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.11% of The Hain Celestial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,283,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 816,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,199,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 462,919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after buying an additional 398,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $2,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,529.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $103,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,529.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 292,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

