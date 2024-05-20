iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.73% of iShares Gold Trust worth $452,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.98. 3,998,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,868,523. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.