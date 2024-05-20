Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 306,130 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,039,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.45% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $653,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VCIT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

