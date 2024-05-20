FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.95% of FactSet Research Systems worth $717,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.56.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

FDS stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $450.54. 45,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,771. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $442.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.96 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

