Balentine LLC Has $970,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC's holdings in Ferrari were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.67.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RACE traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $416.85. 124,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.75. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $283.20 and a 12 month high of $442.80.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Ferrari Company Profile



Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

