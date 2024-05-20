Balentine LLC Sells 302 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Balentine LLC lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 38,769 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.16. 494,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

