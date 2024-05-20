Associated Banc Corp Sells 403 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,205,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.49.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

