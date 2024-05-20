Bittensor (TAO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.95 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $401.18 or 0.00586427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Bittensor has a market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $27.95 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,799,517 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,798,422. The last known price of Bittensor is 376.11907019 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $24,350,558.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

