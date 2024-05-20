Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 8,957 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 685.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,482,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.98. 9,203,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,990,031. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

