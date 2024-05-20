Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,647,000. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 350,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,059,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 620,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 658,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,994 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 454,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,556. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

