JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,142. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

