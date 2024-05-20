Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.65% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,141,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VLU traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.42. 3,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $347.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.78.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.