Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000.

NYSEARCA:TDVG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.53. 39,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,198. The company has a market cap of $416.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

