Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Holdings Lifted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 148.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 76.1% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 98,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,820,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $105.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,387. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $108.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

