Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $417.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $283.20 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.75.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RACE

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.