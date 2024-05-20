Associated Banc Corp Acquires 22,599 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after buying an additional 787,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after purchasing an additional 548,650 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,517,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,196,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,284.1% in the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 406,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 377,152 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.99. 441,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

