Associated Banc Corp Reduces Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 460,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,723 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,190,000 after acquiring an additional 493,627 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 738,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.34. 15,166,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,653,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $37.38.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

