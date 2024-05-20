iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lowered by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.76. 565,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,921. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

