Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $317,979,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,535 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,270.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $2,499,981.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.70. 2,690,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,866,624. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

