Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Increased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.46. The stock had a trading volume of 489,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,039. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

