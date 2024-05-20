KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in KLA by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after acquiring an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $132,189,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,135,000 after acquiring an additional 190,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $28.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $775.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $404.80 and a 12-month high of $778.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $693.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

