Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,741,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 263,958 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.31. 477,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,016. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $754.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.