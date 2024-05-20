Mckinley Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock remained flat at $48.16 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 311,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,328. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.