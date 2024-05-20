Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $100.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,768. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.46.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

