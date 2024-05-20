Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 43,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 762,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,943,000 after acquiring an additional 115,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,217. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.20. The firm has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

