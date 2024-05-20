PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,317. The company has a market capitalization of $248.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.