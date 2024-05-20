Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.24. 863,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $291.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

