2,526 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,960,000 after acquiring an additional 127,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,804,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $184,942,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,950,000 after buying an additional 470,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,295. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 194.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.47.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

