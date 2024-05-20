iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,461,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,771,000 after buying an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.33. The company had a trading volume of 189,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,888. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

