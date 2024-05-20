Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,762 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,650,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after buying an additional 1,551,943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,132,000 after buying an additional 827,915 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after buying an additional 814,471 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.35. 1,527,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.