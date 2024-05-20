First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 116,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.71. 220,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,029. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

