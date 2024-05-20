2,057 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 612,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,666,000 after acquiring an additional 117,682 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $554,685,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 72,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,715 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

PPG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.55. 256,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.85. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.