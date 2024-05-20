Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

KIM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 481,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,939. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.