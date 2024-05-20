Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,896,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.