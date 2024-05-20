Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 126 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance
Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.48. 1,212,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,929. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $599.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
