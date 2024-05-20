Motco Sells 88 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Motco cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in American Tower were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

AMT stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.73. 647,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,938. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.11. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

