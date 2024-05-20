Motco Has $157,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 84.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.1% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 153,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $518,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

ABT traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.43. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,884 shares of company stock worth $5,153,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

