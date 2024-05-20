Vertcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,114.02 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $18,114.02 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,121.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.74 or 0.00718923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00123347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00041687 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00072018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00200802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00097208 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,417,435 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

