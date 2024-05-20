Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.32% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,495,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 191,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 131,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,372,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $33.25. 25,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

