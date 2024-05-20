Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,147,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,433 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 492,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 393,722 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,463,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter.

UITB traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $45.87. 52,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,644. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.1358 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

