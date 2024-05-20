Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Stake Increased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439,801 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 302,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,784 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 683,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,696,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,692,000 after acquiring an additional 187,293 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.42. 140,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,853. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

