Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.00.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

