Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 38,636 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 165.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,636 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA KIE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.50. 274,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $721 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.