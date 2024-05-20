Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 322.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of National HealthCare worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 9,150.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NHC traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $100.45. 7,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,763. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $300.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

