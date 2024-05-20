Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 23,640 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,415,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,270,000 after acquiring an additional 593,131 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 170.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 248,220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,131,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,924,000 after purchasing an additional 107,456 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at $794,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.03. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amicus Therapeutics

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.