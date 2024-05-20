Motco Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Motco trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

AMP stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $435.02. 87,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,446. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.87 and a twelve month high of $442.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 12,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.48, for a total value of $4,817,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,854,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $14,649,273. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

